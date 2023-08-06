Tianjin issues red alert for floods in major tributary of Haihe River

North China's Tianjin Municipality issued a red alert on Sunday, the highest level of warning, for possible floods in its Daqinghe River, a major tributary of the Haihe River.

North China's Tianjin Municipality issued a red alert on Sunday, the highest level of warning, for possible floods in its Daqinghe River, a major tributary of the Haihe River, which is currently undergoing its worst flooding since 1963, said local authorities.

The Daqinghe River saw its floods reach the range of Tianjin at noon on August 4 when the city had already put the river's significant floodwater detention and retention area into use.

Relevant personnel, emergency vehicles and disaster relief materials have been sent to the floodwater detention and retention area, with the riverway's outer embankment reinforcement work underway.

At present, the Haihe River Basin in northern China is experiencing the worst flooding caused by rainstorms, said the Haihe River Water Conservancy Commission under the Ministry of Water Resources.