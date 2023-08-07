﻿
News / Nation

China use of water cannons to expel Philippine vessels 'justifiable:' spokesman

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  17:45 UTC+8, 2023-08-07       0
China said it acted "professionally, restrained and justifiably" when using water canons to expel four Philippine vessels that illegally entered Chinese waters on August 5.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  17:45 UTC+8, 2023-08-07       0
China use of water cannons to expel Philippine vessels 'justifiable:' spokesman
China Coast Guard

The China Coast Guard on Saturday expels two repair ships and two coast guard ships from the Philippines that trespassed in China's territorial waters near Ren'ai Reef in the South China Sea.

China acted "professionally, restrained and justifiably" when using water canons to expel four Philippine vessels that illegally entered Chinese waters on August 5, a spokesperson for the China Coast Guard said today.

The China Coast Guard fired water cannons after repeated warnings failed to deter two Philippine Coast Guard vessels and two Philippine ships that carried construction materials to reinforce an illegally grounded Philippine warship occupying Ren'ai Reef near China's Nansha Islands, over which China has indisputable sovereignty.

The spokesperson made the comment after being told that the Philippines protested China's actions and claimed it violated International Law.

The Philippines, despite repeated discouragement and warnings from China, sent two vessels to intrude without permission into the waters of Ren'ai Reef, violating the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), the first political document signed in 2002 between China and ASEAN member states to address the South China Sea issue at the regional level, the spokesperson said.

In 1999, the Philippine warship was grounded on Ren'ai Reef with the excuse that it had a leaking bilge. Ever since, China has repeatedly asked the Philippines to remove the ship, but the Philippines continue to illegally occupy the reef.

China use of water cannons to expel Philippine vessels 'justifiable:' spokesman
China Coast Guard

The China Coast Guard on Saturday expels two repair ships and two coast guard ships from the Philippines that trespassed in China's territorial waters near Ren'ai Reef in the South China Sea.

The Philippines has continued to take large quantities of construction materials on board the grounded ship under the pretext of personnel rotation and the delivery of daily necessities.

China has repeatedly expressed serious concerns to the Philippines through diplomatic channels, suggesting that the two sides hold discussions regarding the issue, but the Philippines has refused to respond.

China will continue to take the necessary measures to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and, at the same time, reiterate its call on the Philippines to accept China's proposal to discuss concrete measures to control the situation on Ren'ai Reef, the spokesperson added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     