China use of water cannons to expel Philippine vessels 'justifiable:' spokesman

China acted "professionally, restrained and justifiably" when using water canons to expel four Philippine vessels that illegally entered Chinese waters on August 5, a spokesperson for the China Coast Guard said today.

The China Coast Guard fired water cannons after repeated warnings failed to deter two Philippine Coast Guard vessels and two Philippine ships that carried construction materials to reinforce an illegally grounded Philippine warship occupying Ren'ai Reef near China's Nansha Islands, over which China has indisputable sovereignty.

The spokesperson made the comment after being told that the Philippines protested China's actions and claimed it violated International Law.

The Philippines, despite repeated discouragement and warnings from China, sent two vessels to intrude without permission into the waters of Ren'ai Reef, violating the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), the first political document signed in 2002 between China and ASEAN member states to address the South China Sea issue at the regional level, the spokesperson said.

In 1999, the Philippine warship was grounded on Ren'ai Reef with the excuse that it had a leaking bilge. Ever since, China has repeatedly asked the Philippines to remove the ship, but the Philippines continue to illegally occupy the reef.

The Philippines has continued to take large quantities of construction materials on board the grounded ship under the pretext of personnel rotation and the delivery of daily necessities.

China has repeatedly expressed serious concerns to the Philippines through diplomatic channels, suggesting that the two sides hold discussions regarding the issue, but the Philippines has refused to respond.

China will continue to take the necessary measures to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and, at the same time, reiterate its call on the Philippines to accept China's proposal to discuss concrete measures to control the situation on Ren'ai Reef, the spokesperson added.