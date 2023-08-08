﻿
News / Nation

China's Songhuajiang River sees first flood of 2023

Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2023-08-08       0
The Songhuajiang River in northeastern China reported its first flood this year on Monday, the Ministry of Water Resources said.
Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2023-08-08       0

The Songhuajiang River in northeastern China reported its first flood this year on Monday, the Ministry of Water Resources said.

At 8pm, the water level on the river's lower reaches reached the alert line and kept rising, according to the Jiamusi hydrological station. Minister of Water Resources Li Guoying said at a meeting on Monday that a total of 85 rivers in the basin have exceeded their warning levels.

The ministry asked local authorities to improve monitoring and early warning, strengthen dike patrols and emergency response, and evacuate people in threatened areas ahead of time.

Li called for measures to bring down water levels in reservoirs under high pressure while ensuring the safety of lower reaches during flood discharge. The development of Typhoon Khanun should also be closely monitored to prepare for typhoon-induced heavy rainfall in the region.

China has maintained a Level-III emergency response for floods in Inner Mongolia, Jilin and Heilongjiang.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     