Hangzhou unveils cash support for families welcoming 2nd and 3rd children

  23:22 UTC+8, 2023-08-08       0
Hangzhou announced a new policy to support childbirth, wherein families having a second child will receive 5,000 yuan, while those with a third child will receive 20,000 yuan.
Hangzhou City's Health Commission in east China's Zhejiang Province announced a new policy on Monday to support childbirth, where families having a second child will receive a one-time payment of 5,000 yuan (US$692), while those with a third child will receive 20,000 yuan (US$2770).

The support is divided into two categories: maternity subsidy and childcare subsidy, both of which will be provided as a single-time cash payment.

Couples applying for the maternity subsidy must meet the requirement that the wife has a Hangzhou household registration, and her pregnancy or childbirth occurred on or after January 1, 2023.

For those applying for the childcare subsidy, the newborn must have their first household registration in Hangzhou and be born on or after January 1, 2023.

These measures will come into force on September 10, 2023.

Applying for this support can be done through online channels.

Source: SHINE
