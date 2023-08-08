﻿
News / Nation

1st 350-km/h high-speed rail launched in mountainous Guizhou

Xinhua
  11:21 UTC+8, 2023-08-08       0
The Guiyang-Nanning High-speed Railway is the first high-speed rail with a designed speed of 350 km/h for both Guizhou Province and south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Xinhua
  11:21 UTC+8, 2023-08-08       0
1st 350-km/h high-speed rail launched in mountainous Guizhou
Xinhua

Passengers pose with train attendants dressed in ethnic costumes as the Guiyang-Nanning High-speed Railway started operation on Tuesday.

A Fuxing bullet train departed on Tuesday morning from Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, marking the full operation of the Guiyang-Libo section of the Guiyang-Nanning High-speed Railway.

The Guiyang-Nanning High-speed Railway is the first high-speed rail with a designed speed of 350 km/h for both Guizhou Province and south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, of which Nanning is the capital city.

Due to complicated landforms along the rail section, including high mountains and steep valleys, the Guiyang-Libo section consists of 86 bridges and 62 tunnels. The mileage of bridges and tunnels accounts for 90 percent of the total mileage of the section.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     