1st 350-km/h high-speed rail launched in mountainous Guizhou

The Guiyang-Nanning High-speed Railway is the first high-speed rail with a designed speed of 350 km/h for both Guizhou Province and south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Xinhua

A Fuxing bullet train departed on Tuesday morning from Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, marking the full operation of the Guiyang-Libo section of the Guiyang-Nanning High-speed Railway.

Due to complicated landforms along the rail section, including high mountains and steep valleys, the Guiyang-Libo section consists of 86 bridges and 62 tunnels. The mileage of bridges and tunnels accounts for 90 percent of the total mileage of the section.