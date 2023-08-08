Normal life, production resume in east China quake-hit county

Normal life and production have been restored in Pingyuan County in east China's Shandong Province, which was jolted by a 5.5-magnitude earthquake early Sunday.

IC

Normal life and production have been restored in Pingyuan County in east China's Shandong Province, which was jolted by a 5.5-magnitude earthquake early Sunday, local authorities have said.

The supply of gas has been completely restored in the county. Ten people with minor injuries are currently receiving treatment in the hospital, and a green channel has been opened to ensure personalized care for the wounded.

Investigations into damaged homes and the reconstruction of collapsed houses are also underway, according to the provincial emergency management department.

Pingyuan has also established resettlement sites to accommodate individuals requiring relocation, mobilized funding from various channels, and distributed essential food supplies to those in need. At present, the county possesses an ample inventory of goods and materials ready for distribution.

The county has stepped up efforts for the resumption of production in enterprises and carried out emergency maintenance and inspection. At a local chemical industrial park, no instances of hazardous chemical leakage have been identified, and expert evaluations are currently underway to mitigate potential safety hazards.

Regarding communications, 22 base stations that were affected by the earthquake-related power disruption have been successfully restored and are now operational, according to the provincial communications administration.

The core network of Pingyuan County and the overall communications network in Shandong are running normally.