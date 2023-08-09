﻿
News / Nation

NE China's Heilongjiang relocates more than 187,000 people due to heavy rains

Xinhua
  20:39 UTC+8, 2023-08-09       0
More than 374,000 people in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province had been affected by the latest typhoon-induced rainstorms by noon on Wednesday.
Xinhua

Young soldiers build dams to fight floods in a village in Shuangcheng District of Harbin city on Monday.

More than 374,000 people in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province had been affected by the latest typhoon-induced rainstorms by noon on Wednesday, with over 187,000 relocated to safer locations across the province, local authorities have said.

Since August 2, 37 county-level regions in the province's six cities have experienced strong winds, hail and flooding. Downpours have inflicted damage on more than 258,000 hectares of crops in the province, one of China's major grain-production bases.

About 23,708 houses have collapsed or been damaged, and 149 bridges have been damaged or destroyed during the period.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
