China launches new disaster reduction satellite

China launched a new satellite for disaster reduction from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province on Wednesday.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 6:53am (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit.

The launch was the 482nd mission by the Long March rocket series.