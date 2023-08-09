China launches new disaster reduction satellite
China launched a new satellite for disaster reduction from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province on Wednesday.
The satellite was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 6:53am (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit.
The launch was the 482nd mission by the Long March rocket series.
