Top doctor investigated as anti-corruption campaign targets healthcare industry

Hot water for top Hunan doctor Meng Jie: Investigation launched after whistle-blowing by nine colleagues.

Meng Jie, the head of the respiratory department at the renown Third Xiangya Hospital in central China's Hunan Province, is under investigation after nine of her colleagues reported her for illegal conducts that has led to two patients' deaths.

Meng is now suspended from operating medicine while being investigated by the Health Commission of Hunan Province and Central South University.

According to the report by the nine collegues, Meng's negligence led to two patient deaths when she allowed her unqualified student to perform bronchoscopy. She then falsified medical records and pressured other doctors to sign them to avoid taking responsibility.

The accusers also reported that Meng manipulated performance evaluations, keeping off-book accounts, and suppressed and ostracized colleagues.

According to the hospital's website, Meng is an experienced physician, professor, and chief with a two-decade-long career.

On the same day, a former hospital director from Qitaihe City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province was investigated and a hospital director from Jieyang City in south China's Guangdong was removed from his position, both for alleged discipline and law violations, according to reports in Jiefang Daily.

China is undertaking a nationwide anti-corruption campaign in healthcare sector. As of August 6, 168 hospital directors and party secretaries have been investigated, as reported by thepaper.cn. At least 11 healthcare conferences have been postponed in August.

Corruption concerns healthcare centers around drugs and equipment purchasing. Hospitals often pass extra costs onto patients and public funds, as highlighted by China News Service.