Communication services restored in Beijing's 342 flood-hit villages

Telecommunication services have been restored in all 342 villages in Beijing that were impacted by typhoon-induced downpours.
A China Unicom worker refuels a generator in Fangshan District, Beijing on August 6.

Telecommunication services have been restored in all 342 villages in Beijing that were impacted by typhoon-induced downpours, the Beijing Communications Administration said on Thursday.

The administration said by 6 pm Tuesday, all affected villages in the city's Fangshan and Mentougou districts had been reconnected to the communication network thanks to continuous recovery efforts of thousands of workers.

From July 29 to August 2, Beijing was battered by torrential rains triggered by Typhoon Doksuri. It was the heaviest rainfall Beijing has seen since records began 140 years ago, affecting the local water supply, causing power outages and disrupting communication services in some villages.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
