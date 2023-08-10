Biden signs order restricting tech investment in China despite 'no-decoupling' pledge

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday that would block and regulate high-tech US-based investments going toward China.

Biden's executive order will designate China as a "country of concern," and it will limit American investments in three categories of national security technologies: semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies, and certain artificial intelligence systems, according to the US Treasury Department.

The rules are expected to go into effect following a 45-day comment period.