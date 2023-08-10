China allocates 1.5 bln yuan to repair damaged water conservancy facilities

China on Thursday earmarked 1.5 billion yuan (US$209.57 million) for repairs to damaged water conservancy facilities in areas severely affected by Typhoon Doksuri.

China on Thursday earmarked 1.5 billion yuan (US$209.57 million) for repairs to damaged water conservancy facilities in areas severely affected by Typhoon Doksuri, according to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Water Resources.

The funds will be allocated to 13 provincial-level regions: Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Henan and Guangdong.

Some rivers have exceeded their warning levels in recent days and the Haihe River Basin has seen flooding due to Typhoon Doksuri, seriously damaging water conservancy facilities in some areas.

Earlier this month, the two ministries twice allocated funds to help people affected by the typhoon restore the order of life and production.