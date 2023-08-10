﻿
News / Nation

China's commerce ministry comments on US administrative order on outbound investment review

The United States imposing limits on its own companies investing abroad is an act of decoupling and severing industrial and supply chains.
China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday made remarks on the US administrative order of reviewing US companies' investments going abroad.

The United States imposing limits on its own companies investing abroad is an act of decoupling and severing industrial and supply chains under the guise of de-risking in the investment sector, a spokesperson with the MOC said.

The act gravely deviates from the principles of market economy and fair competition advocated by the United States, affects the normal business decisions of enterprises, undermines the international economic and trade order, and seriously disrupts the security of global industrial and supply chains.

China is seriously concerned about it and reserves the right to take measures, according to the spokesperson.

"We hope that the US side will respect the laws of market economy and the principle of fair competition, refrain from artificially impeding global economic and trade exchanges and cooperation, as well as setting obstacles for the recovery of world economic growth," the spokesperson said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
