China orders mobile app developers to register their business

In a bid to regulate the market and stamp out online irregularities China will require all mobile application developers to register their business and identity with regulators, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said.



All mobile app publishers are required to register their identity, Internet resources and business scope with local telecommunications administration authorities. Those apps without correct filings won't get network access after the transition period, which will end next March. In the future, apps without complete registration information will not be able to operate legally in China.



For apps engaged in Internet information services such as news, publishing, education, film and television and religion, the ministry requires that they obtain approval from relevant departments for operation before going through the registration procedures.



Currently, only websites operating in China are required to register with the Internet Content Provider (ICP) filling. These websites often display their ICP filling number on their front pages.



The latest regulatory move expands the regulation into the mobile app market. The registration number will be shown in all apps operated in China, according to the MIIT.



The upgraded regulation is being introduced mainly for combat online crimes and frauds, which invade personal privacy and bring losses to millions of people nationwide.



In July, China dealt with 17.8 million cases reported nationwide, a rise of 23.3 percent from a year ago. They cover porn, gambling, infringement, rumors and other "bad information," according to the cyberspace office.

Some app stores, meanwhile, have responded to the new regulation, with Tencent saying that from September 1, all mini-programs will need to be registered before going live on the platform.

Apple China did not comment on Thursday.