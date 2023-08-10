﻿
News / Nation

China orders mobile app developers to register their business

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:42 UTC+8, 2023-08-10       0
In a bid to regulate the market and stamp out online irregularities China will require all mobile application developers to register their business and identity with regulators.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:42 UTC+8, 2023-08-10       0

In a bid to regulate the market and stamp out online irregularities China will require all mobile application developers to register their business and identity with regulators, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said.

All mobile app publishers are required to register their identity, Internet resources and business scope with local telecommunications administration authorities. Those apps without correct filings won't get network access after the transition period, which will end next March. In the future, apps without complete registration information will not be able to operate legally in China.

For apps engaged in Internet information services such as news, publishing, education, film and television and religion, the ministry requires that they obtain approval from relevant departments for operation before going through the registration procedures.

Currently, only websites operating in China are required to register with the Internet Content Provider (ICP) filling. These websites often display their ICP filling number on their front pages.

The latest regulatory move expands the regulation into the mobile app market. The registration number will be shown in all apps operated in China, according to the MIIT.

The upgraded regulation is being introduced mainly for combat online crimes and frauds, which invade personal privacy and bring losses to millions of people nationwide.

In July, China dealt with 17.8 million cases reported nationwide, a rise of 23.3 percent from a year ago. They cover porn, gambling, infringement, rumors and other "bad information," according to the cyberspace office.

Some app stores, meanwhile, have responded to the new regulation, with Tencent saying that from September 1, all mini-programs will need to be registered before going live on the platform.

Apple China did not comment on Thursday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Apple
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     