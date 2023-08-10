Northeast Chinese city suspends production, businesses in face of typhoon impact

In preparation for Typhoon Khanun, Shangzhi City in Heilongjiang Province will suspend work, production, public transportation, businesses and schools from Thursday to Saturday.

In preparation for Typhoon Khanun, Shangzhi City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province has decided to suspend work, production, public transportation, businesses and schools from Thursday to Saturday, according to local authorities.

Essential public services will continue to function in the city, but all other types of businesses, public transportation, tourist attractions, educational institutions, and construction sites are required to suspend operations, according to the city's flood control and drought relief headquarters.

The city already experienced torrential rains triggered by Typhoon Doksuri earlier this month. Meteorological forecasts have indicated that Khanun, the sixth typhoon of this year, is expected to traverse the city on Thursday, causing heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Certain areas of Shangzhi City are expected to experience rainfall reaching 50 to 70 mm from Thursday to Saturday, according to the forecast.

The flood control headquarters has urged citizens to stay indoors, and instructed all townships, departments, and units to proactively prepare for potential emergencies and to be ready to provide disaster relief in the event of heavy rainfall.