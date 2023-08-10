﻿
News / Nation

Northeast Chinese city suspends production, businesses in face of typhoon impact

Xinhua
  13:38 UTC+8, 2023-08-10       0
In preparation for Typhoon Khanun, Shangzhi City in Heilongjiang Province will suspend work, production, public transportation, businesses and schools from Thursday to Saturday.
Xinhua
  13:38 UTC+8, 2023-08-10       0
Northeast Chinese city suspends production, businesses in face of typhoon impact
Reuters

A woman looks at a road submerged during Typhoon Khanun in Gunwi, South Korea, on August 10, 2023.

In preparation for Typhoon Khanun, Shangzhi City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province has decided to suspend work, production, public transportation, businesses and schools from Thursday to Saturday, according to local authorities.

Essential public services will continue to function in the city, but all other types of businesses, public transportation, tourist attractions, educational institutions, and construction sites are required to suspend operations, according to the city's flood control and drought relief headquarters.

The city already experienced torrential rains triggered by Typhoon Doksuri earlier this month. Meteorological forecasts have indicated that Khanun, the sixth typhoon of this year, is expected to traverse the city on Thursday, causing heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Certain areas of Shangzhi City are expected to experience rainfall reaching 50 to 70 mm from Thursday to Saturday, according to the forecast.

The flood control headquarters has urged citizens to stay indoors, and instructed all townships, departments, and units to proactively prepare for potential emergencies and to be ready to provide disaster relief in the event of heavy rainfall.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     