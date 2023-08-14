﻿
News / Nation

Reservoir water levels exceed flood alarms amid typhoon-triggered rainstorm in NE China

Xinhua
  18:02 UTC+8, 2023-08-14       0
Northeast China's Liaoning Province has seen water levels of seven reservoirs surpass flood alarm thresholds and has started discharging flood water, the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters said on Monday.

Affected by torrential rains caused by Typhoon Khanun, the sixth typhoon of this year, the current storage capacity of 37 large reservoirs in Liaoning has exceeded 18.62 billion cubic meters, some 3.8 billion cubic meters more than the same period in previous years.

From 8 am Saturday to 5 am Monday, the average rainfall in Liaoning Province reached 47.4 millimeters. Across 20 districts and counties in the cities of Shenyang, Dalian, Anshan, Fushun, Benxi, Dandong, Yingkou, and Liaoyang, a total of 256 meteorological stations reported substantial rainfall ranging from 100 to 250 millimeters.

Khanun weakened into a tropical low-pressure storm when it made landfall on the coast of Liaoning Province on Friday night. On Monday morning, local meteorological and flood control authorities lifted alerts for rainstorm and floods as rainfall weakened.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
