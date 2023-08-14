﻿
Emergency drought response launched in four regions of China

The Ministry of Water Resources on Monday launched a level-IV emergency response to a drought that has affected four provincial regions in the northern and northwestern parts of the country.

Since June, the drought situation has impacted parts of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in north China, as well as Gansu Province, Qinghai Province and Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in the country's northwest, according to the ministry.

"In some areas, the drought is particularly severe," the ministry stated, noting that it has sent a special work team to Gansu that will provide guidance to local authorities in drought response.

The ministry in a notice has also urged local water management authorities to closely monitor the developments of conditions regarding rain, water and drought, scientifically divert water from conservancy projects, strengthen the management of irrigation water, and adopt localized measures such as constructing emergency water source projects, extending pipe networks, and delivering water.

These measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of drinking water for urban and rural residents, guaranteeing water usage for crops irrigation and animal husbandry, and minimizing losses from the drought, according to the ministry.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for disaster relief, with Level IV being the lowest and Level I the highest.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
