Former senior municipal political adviser in NE China arrested for suspected bribe-taking

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Hao Hongjun, a former senior municipal political adviser for Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, for suspected bribe-taking, the SPP said Monday.

Hao was former chairman of the Dalian Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.

The handling of the case is underway.