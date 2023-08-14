Chinese mainland announces anti-dumping measure on PC imports from Taiwan

The Chinese commerce ministry announced that deposits will be levied on polycarbonate (PC) imports from the Taiwan region starting from Tuesday as an anti-dumping measure.

PC imports from Taiwan have engaged in dumping activities, causing concrete damages to the mainland's PC industry, the commerce ministry said in a statement, citing a preliminary investigation.

Last year, the commerce ministry announced the launch of an anti-dumping investigation into PC imports from Taiwan.

PC can be used in many fields such as electronic appliances, automobiles, optics, packaging and medical devices.