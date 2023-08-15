﻿
News / Nation

China allocates another 500 mln yuan to reconstruction in six disaster-hit regions

Xinhua
  22:04 UTC+8, 2023-08-15       0
China has allocated another 500 million yuan to support the reconstruction of infrastructure and the resumption of basic public services in areas hit hard by floods.
Xinhua
  22:04 UTC+8, 2023-08-15       0
China allocates another 500 mln yuan to reconstruction in six disaster-hit regions
IC

More than a dozen sets of concrete pipes are buried underneath a new bridge in Beijing on August 11 to ensure the river would flow smoothly.

The National Development and Reform Commission, the country's economic planner, on Tuesday announced that it has allocated another 500 million yuan (US$69.7 million) to support the reconstruction of infrastructure and the resumption of basic public services in areas hit hard by floods and other rain-triggered disasters.

The central government funding will be allocated to the Hebei, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Fujian provinces, as well as the Beijing and Chongqing municipalities, according to the NDRC.

Since the flood season this year, continuous heavy rainfall has triggered floods and secondary geological disasters, leading to casualties and property losses in many parts of the country.

The new funding, on top of the 200 million yuan allocated previously, has brought the NDRC's special-purpose funding for emergency reconstruction to a total of 700 million yuan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     