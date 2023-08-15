China allocates another 500 mln yuan to reconstruction in six disaster-hit regions

China has allocated another 500 million yuan to support the reconstruction of infrastructure and the resumption of basic public services in areas hit hard by floods.

The National Development and Reform Commission, the country's economic planner, on Tuesday announced that it has allocated another 500 million yuan (US$69.7 million) to support the reconstruction of infrastructure and the resumption of basic public services in areas hit hard by floods and other rain-triggered disasters.

The central government funding will be allocated to the Hebei, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Fujian provinces, as well as the Beijing and Chongqing municipalities, according to the NDRC.

Since the flood season this year, continuous heavy rainfall has triggered floods and secondary geological disasters, leading to casualties and property losses in many parts of the country.

The new funding, on top of the 200 million yuan allocated previously, has brought the NDRC's special-purpose funding for emergency reconstruction to a total of 700 million yuan.