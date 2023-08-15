China issues blue alert for mountain torrents

China on Tuesday evening issued a blue alert for mountain torrents.

From 8pm Tuesday to 8pm Wednesday, mountain torrents are likely to occur in Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Fujian, Yunnan, Tibet, Gansu and Qinghai, according to the alert, which was issued by the Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration.

Local authorities are advised to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warning procedures amid measures to prepare for evacuation.

China has a four-tier weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.