Eight scientists win 2023 Future Science Prize

The Future Science Prize announced eight laureates for 2023 on Wednesday in Beijing.

The Future Science Prize announced eight laureates for 2023 on Wednesday in Beijing.

Chai Jijie, a chair professor from Westlake University, and Zhou Jian-Min, a researcher from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), received the prize in life sciences for the discovery of resistosomes and the elucidation of their molecular structures and functions in plant immune responses against pathogens.

Zhao Zhongxian and Chen Xianhui, both CAS academicians, were awarded the prize in physical sciences for their seminal breakthroughs in the discovery of high-temperature superconducting materials and systematic advancements in elevating the transition temperature.

The winners of the prize in mathematics and computer science were He Kaiming, Sun Jian (deceased), Ren Shaoqing and Zhang Xiangyu. They made fundamental contributions to artificial intelligence by introducing deep residual learning.

The Future Science Prize has announced 35 winners since it was founded in 2016. It is a Chinese non-governmental science award jointly initiated by groups of scientists and entrepreneurs with the aim of advancing research in basic science.