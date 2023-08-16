﻿
Ministry of State Security states political security is basis of state security

Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  14:25 UTC+8, 2023-08-16
China's Ministry of State Security on Tuesday addressed a case of attempting to subvert national political power in a statement published on its official WeChat account.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  14:25 UTC+8, 2023-08-16       0

China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) on Tuesday issued a statement on its official WeChat account, stating that political security is the foundation of national security.

In the statement, the MSS addressed a case of attempting to subvert national political power. A man surnamed Su, a retired cadre from a school in southwest China's Yunnan Province, had expressed radical viewpoints through various online platforms for quite some time, which attracted the attention of a hostile organization based abroad. In 2016, Su formed an alliance with a prominent member of the group and began to make a plan together.

Ministry of State Security states political security is basis of state security

Su, a retired cadre from a school in Yunnan Province, was found guilty of attempting to subvert national political power.

According to a previous China Central Television report, the adversary force entered China via Chengdu in Sichuan Province in August that year, secretly coordinating with Su to orchestrate a series of violent actions. They planned to purchase weapons from overseas and recruit a group that they called the "Suicide Squad."

Their plan was to strike during the Chinese New Year in 2017, targeting a police station in Kunming, Yunnan Province. The operation aimed to seize ammunition stores and execute a sequence of tactics including power outages, water supply disruptions, and arson. If the operation succeeded, Su intended to publicize his political demands through online media.

Su named the operation the "China Benghazi Project" and set up several WeChat groups. Their every move was being watched by the national security agencies and before they could execute their violent operation, they were apprehended by authorities.

On April 15, 2019, the Chengdu Intermediate People's Court pronounced Su guilty of attempting to subvert national political power. Su confessed and expressed remorse for his crimes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
