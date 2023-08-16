4 arrested after woman's dismembered body found in river

A 26-year-old woman was found split up and dumped in a river on August 2 in Changzhou City, and all four suspects involved in the case have been arrested.

thepaper.cn

Police in Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province, have arrested four suspects over the murder of a 26-year-old woman who was found dismembered in a river.

The victim was identified by her surname Bai and had conflicts with the suspects, according to a statement by Changzhou police.

Bai was reportedly strangled to death by a 30-year-old woman surnamed Zhai in the early hours of July 30. Zhai and three accomplices dismembered Bai's body in a different room and disposed of her body parts in the river in two separate batches during the early hours of August 1 and 2, Huashang Daily quoted a source from police.

At 9am on August 2, a river cleaner discovered the body parts and contacted the police.