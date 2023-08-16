﻿
4 arrested after woman's dismembered body found in river

﻿ Zhu Qing
  20:35 UTC+8, 2023-08-16
A 26-year-old woman was found split up and dumped in a river on August 2 in Changzhou City, and all four suspects involved in the case have been arrested.
A woman's body parts were reportedly discovered in a river in a village located 70 kilometers away from the crime scene in Dingshu Township, Yixing City.

Police in Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province, have arrested four suspects over the murder of a 26-year-old woman who was found dismembered in a river.

The victim was identified by her surname Bai and had conflicts with the suspects, according to a statement by Changzhou police.

Bai was reportedly strangled to death by a 30-year-old woman surnamed Zhai in the early hours of July 30. Zhai and three accomplices dismembered Bai's body in a different room and disposed of her body parts in the river in two separate batches during the early hours of August 1 and 2, Huashang Daily quoted a source from police.

At 9am on August 2, a river cleaner discovered the body parts and contacted the police.

The two rooms involved in the case are located on the 12th and 19th floors of the plaza.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
