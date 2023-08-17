﻿
News / Nation

Wang Yi addresses 7th China-South Asia Expo opening ceremony

Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2023-08-17       0
He stressed that China stands ready to work with South Asian countries to strengthen solidarity and coordination.
Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2023-08-17       0
Wang Yi addresses 7th China-South Asia Expo opening ceremony
Imaginechina

The seventh China-South Asia Expo is held in Kunming, Yunnan Province.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, attended and addressed the opening ceremony of the seventh China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the expo and also the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative and the neighborhood diplomacy featuring amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness.

"Over the past decade, we have consolidated solidarity and cooperation to safeguard regional security and the development environment. We have continued to build the Belt and Road and made gratifying progress in connectivity, infrastructure, trade and investment. We have carried out in-depth friendly exchanges, adhered to the principle of openness and inclusiveness, and built a multi-level platform for people-to-people exchanges," Wang said.

He stressed that China stands ready to work with South Asian countries to strengthen solidarity and coordination, foster new development drivers, build a community of development, and contribute to enduring peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Wang made suggestions on cooperation in four areas: deepening strategic mutual trust, deepening connectivity, deepening economic and trade cooperation, and deepening people-to-people exchanges.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou, Nepalese Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, and Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang attended the opening ceremony.

All parties thanked China for creating an efficient cooperation platform to help South Asian countries catch a ride on China's fast train of development, and expected to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with China and contribute to regional openness, inclusiveness, peace, stability and mutual development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     