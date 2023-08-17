Pay massage chairs should not exceed 20% of total seating in railway stations

Railway authorities announced a series of measures to standardize the operation of multi-functional seats in waiting areas.

Pay-to-use massage chairs should not exceed 20 percent of the total seating available at railway stations, railway authorities said today after their prevalence has caused annoyance among the public.

For those smaller railway stations with a higher traffic volume, the number of pay massage chairs should be further reduced, China Railway said in a statement.

Regular safety inspections, cleanliness and sanitization measures are required to ensure the usability and hygiene of massage seats. Clear signs indicating "Free Seating" and "Scan for Massage" will be placed in designated areas, said the statement.

According to a recent report, approximately 500 seats at a railway station in Tai'an City, Shandong Province, were available, out of which only slightly more than 60 were traditional seats, with the majority pay-to-use massage chairs.

Some passengers complained about the discomfort caused by the design of massage chairs when not in use. Additionally, many travelers pointed out that the extensive presence of pay-to-use massage chairs in the waiting area led to a scarcity of regular seating.

China Railway has ordered railway stations to make revamps and rearrange pay massage chairs before the end of August.