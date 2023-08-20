Xi replies to letter from US-China Youth and Student Exchange Association, friendly personages in US Washington state

﻿
Xi Jinping recently replied to a letter from the US-China Youth and Student Exchange Association and friendly personages from all walks of life in the US state of Washington.
Chinese President Xi Jinping recently replied to a letter from the US-China Youth and Student Exchange Association and friendly personages from all walks of life in the US state of Washington.

In his reply, Xi thanked the writers of the letter for their good wishes for China's hosting of the 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games in Chengdu and the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Noting that sport is a bond that promotes friendship among peoples, Xi said that with joint efforts of all parties, a streamlined, safe and splendid Chengdu FISU Games was successfully held.

The Chinese government and people have full confidence in hosting a splendid Asian Games in Hangzhou, Xi added.

The hope and foundation of the China-US relationship lie in the people, and its future lies in the youths, Xi stressed, adding that he hopes more youths from China and the United States can get to know each other, move forward together, become generational ambassadors of bilateral friendship, and continuously inject impetus into the development of bilateral ties.

It is believed that the US-China Youth and Student Exchange Association and the friendly personages from all walks of life will further contribute to the friendly exchanges between Chinese and American youths and to the stable development of China-US relations, Xi said.

In their letter to Xi, the association and the friendly personages from all walks of life in the US state of Washington wished China a success in hosting the Chengdu FISU Games and the Hangzhou Asian Games, and expressed their commitment to continuously enhancing youth cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between China and the United States.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
