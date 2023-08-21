China lodges serious démarches over smearing from US-Japan-ROK leaders meeting: FM spokesperson

China has lodged démarches after leaders of the United States, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) smeared and attacked China on Taiwan-related and maritime issues.

China has lodged serious démarches with relevant parties after leaders of the United States, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) smeared and attacked China on Taiwan-related and maritime issues at their Camp David meeting, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

The trilateral meeting discredited China on Taiwan-related and maritime issues, grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, deliberately sowed discord between China and neighboring countries, and seriously violated the basic norms of international relations, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily news briefing when answering a relevant query.

"China strongly disapproves of and firmly opposes this and has made serious démarches to relevant parties," Wang said.

"We have also noticed that the US side stated that the US-Japan-ROK partnership is not against anyone," Wang said, urging the US side to match its words with actions and act on its statement that the revitalization of its alliances is not targeted at China, stop smearing China's image and harming China's interests, and stop creating division and confrontation and undermining regional peace and stability.