﻿
News / Nation

Deals totaling 2 bln USD inked at West China Culture Industries Expo

Xinhua
  21:45 UTC+8, 2023-08-21       0
A total of 29 major culture and tourism projects with a combined investment of 14.35 billion yuan (about 2 billion US dollars) were inked at a cultural industries expo.
Xinhua
  21:45 UTC+8, 2023-08-21       0

A total of 29 major culture and tourism projects with a combined investment of 14.35 billion yuan (about 2 billion US dollars) were inked at a cultural industries expo held in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, organizers have said.

The 10th West China Culture Industries Expo and 2023 Xi'an Silk Road International Tourism Expo concluded on Sunday, reporting onsite cultural and tourism product sales of over 60 million yuan.

Delegations from 20 countries, including France, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Poland, and over 20 provincial-level regions across China participated in the four-day event. It attracted over 700 cultural and tourism enterprises, 9,800 exhibitors and 150,000 visitors. Countries such as Fiji, Croatia, Jordan, the Philippines and Cambodia also promoted their unique tourism resources.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     