Xi meets South African president in state visit
17:22 UTC+8, 2023-08-22 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping met here on Tuesday with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa.
Reuters
Xi arrived on Monday for a state visit to South Africa, where he will attend the 15th BRICS Summit and co-chair with Ramaphosa the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue.
