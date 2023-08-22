﻿
Xi meets South African president in state visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping met here on Tuesday with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa.
Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the BRICS Summit at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa August 22.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met here on Tuesday with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Xi arrived on Monday for a state visit to South Africa, where he will attend the 15th BRICS Summit and co-chair with Ramaphosa the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue.

