Central American Parliament approves China as observer

The Central American Parliament (Parlacen) on Monday approved of including China as its permanent observer in a meeting held in Nicaraguan capital Managua.

Parlacen is a six-nation parliament that groups Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic and Panama, serving as the political institution and parliamentary body of the Central American Integration System.