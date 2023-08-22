﻿
DPRK's Air Koryo arrives in Beijing for first time in 3 years

Reuters
  12:53 UTC+8, 2023-08-22       0
An Air Koryo passenger flight from Pyongyang landed at Beijing Capital Airport on Tuesday morning, according to the tracking app Flight Master.
Imaginechina

An electronic board shows the arrival of an Air Koryo plane, JS151, from Pyongyang at Beijing International Airport, China, on August 22.

An Air Koryo passenger flight from Pyongyang landed at Beijing Capital Airport on Tuesday morning, according to the tracking app Flight Master, in what would be the first commercial flight from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The flight, JS151, arrived at 9:17am (1:17am GMT), shortly ahead of its scheduled time.

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that Beijing had approved DPRK's state carrier Air Koryo resuming flights to China more than three years after they stopped amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the future frequency of Air Koryo flights to China and when Chinese state carrier Air China may resume flying its DPRK-China routes.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
