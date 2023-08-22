DPRK's Air Koryo arrives in Beijing for first time in 3 years

An Air Koryo passenger flight from Pyongyang landed at Beijing Capital Airport on Tuesday morning, according to the tracking app Flight Master.

Imaginechina

The flight, JS151, arrived at 9:17am (1:17am GMT), shortly ahead of its scheduled time.

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that Beijing had approved DPRK's state carrier Air Koryo resuming flights to China more than three years after they stopped amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the future frequency of Air Koryo flights to China and when Chinese state carrier Air China may resume flying its DPRK-China routes.