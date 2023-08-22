﻿
Xi arrives in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit, state visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Johannesburg on Monday to attend the 15th BRICS Summit, and pay a state visit to South Africa.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with South Africa's International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, and Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini-Zuma, minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, warmly greeted Xi at the OR Tambo International Airport of Johannesburg.

President Ramaphosa warmly welcomed Xi for his state visit to South Africa.

Xi said that he is very glad to visit South Africa again and looks forward to having in-depth exchanges of views with Ramaphosa on deepening China-South Africa relations and issues of common interest.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
