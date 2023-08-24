﻿
News / Nation

China not due for major COVID outbreak, but caution advised

Xinhua
  22:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-24       0
Experts have said China will not see a large-scale COVID-19 outbreak in the near future.
Xinhua
  22:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-24       0

With the prevalence of coronavirus variant EG.5 rising globally and becoming predominant in China, experts have said the country will not see a large-scale COVID-19 outbreak in the near future, but advised precautions against infections in the coming autumn and winter.

Variant EG.5 is a sub-variant of Omicron XBB.1.9.2. Statistics show that EG.5 currently accounts for 71.6 percent of the prevalent variants in China and has gained predominance in the majority of Chinese provinces.

Despite the rising trend of the EG.5 variant, China's overall COVID-19 prevalence has remained at a low level, without much pressure on the medical system, said the national administration of disease prevention and control.

The World Health Organization has designated EG.5 as a "variant of interest," but meanwhile noted that the variant poses a low risk to public health.

Li Tongzeng, a chief physician with the infection department of the Beijing You'an Hospital, said most of the COVID-19 cases now show mild symptoms, with few serious cases.

The national administration of disease prevention and control predicted that China will not see a large-scale COVID-19 outbreak in the near future.

The public immunity is still effective in guarding against the EG.5 variant, said Hu Yang, a senior physician at the department of respiratory and critical care medicine of a Shanghai-based hospital.

Huang Senzhong, a professor at Nankai University, expressed similar views, saying that there are currently some sporadic COVID-19 infections in China, but they are at a low ebb and have not had a serious impact on society.

Autumn and winter are traditionally high seasons for influenza and respiratory diseases. Experts have warned about the possibility of insufficient medical resources resulting from potential COVID-19 infections.

They suggested speeding up the research and development of vaccines targeting prevalent variants and continuing to promote vaccination among elderly people and those with serious underlying conditions.

They also called on hospitals and fever clinics to take precautions to ensure that necessary medical services are available and expand vaccination among the elderly.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     