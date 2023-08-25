﻿
Compulsory measures taken against coal mine owners after deadly explosion in NW China

Xinhua
  23:07 UTC+8, 2023-08-25
Police in northwest China's Shaanxi Province have taken compulsory measures against seven individuals after a coal mine blast killed 11 people and injured another 11 on Monday.
Police in northwest China's Shaanxi Province have taken compulsory measures against seven individuals after a coal mine blast killed 11 people and injured another 11 on Monday.

The seven individuals include the shareholder, the actual owner, the legal representative and managers of the Xintai coal mine in Yanchuan County, the county's public security bureau said Friday.

In China, compulsory measures could be arrest, detention, the issuance of summonses, the enforcement of bail pending trial, or residential surveillance.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

An explosion ripped through the coal mine on Monday evening, at which time 90 people were working underground. Eighty-one miners were able to return to the surface, but two later died from severe injuries. The nine remaining trapped workers were later found dead.

Source: Xinhua
Top ﻿
     