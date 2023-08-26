﻿
24 telecom fraud suspects brought back to China from Myanmar in 4 days

Xinhua
A total of 24 telecom and Internet fraud suspects have been brought back from Myanmar to China in four days, the Chinese embassy in Myanmar said on Saturday.
At Myanmar's Yangon International Airport, Myanmar police handed over six suspects to Chinese police on August 23, five suspects on August 24, eight suspects on August 25, and five suspects on August 26, respectively, the embassy said.

The suspects, who were detained in Myanmar by the police, allegedly operated telecom fraud targeting people in the Chinese mainland.

An increasing number of telecom fraud organizations have moved their dens out of China to avoid police crackdowns in recent years, China's Ministry of Public Security has said.

Since the beginning of this year, Chinese police have launched joint operations with police forces from the Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos, and captured more than 300 suspects, the ministry said, adding that these cases are still under investigation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
