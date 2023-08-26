China approves registration of caustic soda, xylene futures, options

China's securities regulator said it had approved the registration of caustic soda and xylene futures and options at the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.

China's securities regulator said it had approved the registration of caustic soda and xylene futures and options at the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will urge the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange to get well prepared across the board, ensuring the smooth launch and sound operation of caustic soda and xylene futures and options, the regulator said in a statement on Friday.