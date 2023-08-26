﻿
China unveils plan to promote growth of building material sector

Chinese authorities have unveiled a work plan for the development of the building material industry amid efforts to prioritize stable economic growth in the country.

The value-added industrial output of China's building material sector will post year-on-year growth of about 3.5 percent and 4 percent in 2023 and 2024, respectively, according to the plan jointly released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the National Development and Reform Commission, and other government organs.

The plan details 10 tasks to promote the high-end, intelligent and green development of the sector, covering investment, supply, consumption and international cooperation.

The green transition of the industry will be carried out, and support will be given to qualified regions and enterprises in spearheading green and low-carbon development, according to the plan.

As of the end of 2024, the number of certified green building material enterprises is expected to top 1,500, while that of certified green products in the sector will exceed 3,000, according to the MIIT.

Regarding intelligent transformation, the plan outlines a commitment to accelerating efforts to work out key standards for important sub-sectors such as intelligent equipment and smart factories.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
