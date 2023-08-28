China's Internet users total 1.079b with steady internet app growth

China's Internet users totaled 1.079 billion by June 2023, an increase of 11.09 million since December 2022, alongside steady growth in Internet applications.

China's Internet users totaled 1.079 billion by June 2023, an increase of 11.09 million since December 2022, alongside steady growth in Internet applications, a report revealed Monday.

China's Internet penetration reached 76.4 percent, according to the statistical report on China's Internet development released by the China Internet Network Information Center.

Regarding Internet applications, as of June 2023, the user scale of instant messaging, Internet video, and short video stood at 1.047 billion, 1.044 billion, and 1.026 billion, respectively.