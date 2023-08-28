China punishes 11,674 officials for violating frugality rules in July

China punished 11,674 officials in July for violating the eight-point code on improving Party and government conduct, the top anti-graft body announced on its website Monday.

These officials were involved in 8,157 cases, with 8,053 individuals receiving Party disciplinary or administrative penalties, according to the monthly statement issued by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

The statement also noted that among the punished officials, 5,457 were punished for engaging in formalities for formalities' sake or bureaucratism, and 6,217 were punished for hedonism and extravagant conduct.

The CPC released its eight-point rules on frugality in late 2012 to combat undesirable work practices.