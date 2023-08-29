﻿
News / Nation

China approves investigation report on central China factory fire

Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2023-08-29       0
A State Council executive meeting has reviewed and approved a report on a probe into a fire that had killed 42 people and injured two at a plant in Henan Province in November 2022.
Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2023-08-29       0

A State Council executive meeting has reviewed and approved a report on a probe into a fire that had killed 42 people and injured two at a plant in central China's Henan Province in November 2022.

The fire broke out at around 4 pm on November 21 last year at the plant of a commerce and trade company in Wenfeng District of Anyang City, resulting in a direct economic loss of 123.11 million yuan (US$17.13 million).

The State Council investigation team identified the tragedy as a production safety accident in which the company staff severely violated laws and regulations. The local Party committee and relevant government departments failed to fulfill their duties.

The team found that company personnel performed welding tasks against the rules in a warehouse on the first floor of the building and shed hot spatter to ignite the packaging of bottled polyurethane caulking sealants, causing the explosion and fire.

The report said a primary reason for the substantial staff casualties was the absence of some fire prevention and suppression facilities in the warehouse and the lack of evacuation efforts when the fire had spread to other flammable items.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     