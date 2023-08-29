China publicizes investigation report on deadly coal mine collapse

China on Tuesday made public an investigation report on the collapse of an open-pit mine in Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, in February.

The accident killed 53 people and injured six others, causing a direct economic loss of 204.3 million yuan (US$28.43 million), according to the report reviewed and adopted at a State Council executive meeting.

Investigations found that the accident was a result of illegal construction and production of the coal mine, reckless operation of the contracting construction company, falsification activities of the intermediary agency and supervision company, lax supervision by relevant departments, and loss of management and oversight by local party committees and governments.