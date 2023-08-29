State Council to oversee probe into coal mine explosion in NW China
17:32 UTC+8, 2023-08-29 0
The Work Safety Committee of China's State Council has decided to supervise the investigation into an explosion at a coal mine in Yanchuan County in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Tuesday.
A major gas explosion ripped through the Xintai coal mine in Yanchuan County in the city of Yan'an on August 21 this year, killing 11 people and injuring 11 others.
