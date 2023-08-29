﻿
Tibet records 60% jump in tourism in first seven months

The Tibet Autonomous Region experienced a robust tourism revival, with a 60.26 percent rise in tourist visits in seven months compared to the same period in 2019.
Ti Gong

Mount Qomolangma

The Tibet Autonomous Region in Southwest China is experiencing a thriving tourism recovery in the first seven months of the year, with a 60.26 percent increase in tourist visits compared to the same period in 2019.

Between January and July, the autonomous region received almost 36 million visitors, an increase of 60.26 percent over the same time in 2019 and an achievement of 93.2 percent of its annual target.

As a result, tourism revenue increased by 28.28 percent to 43.9 billion yuan (US$5.89 billion).

Ti Gong

The former site of Guge Kingdom

The Tibet Autonomous Region Department of Tourism Development has been staging a tourism promotion campaign around the country, with Shanghai hosting the third leg on Monday.

The agency invited Shanghai tourists to experience the astounding beauty and spectacular landscape of the Tibetan stretch of the G219 National Highway, a jewel of the autonomous region's tourism resources.

With a total length of 3,486 kilometers, the Tibet segment of the G219 begins in Rutog County in Ali Prefecture and extends to Ali, Shigatse, Shannan, and Nyingchi.

Ti Gong

A glacier

It has a variety of landscapes, including snowy mountains and grasslands, as well as lakes, valleys and plateaus.

The route includes five mountains with elevations above 8,000 meters, 20 huge glacier areas and 19 large lakes, making it perfect for exploring the autonomous region.

Tourists will enjoy the spectacular beauty of the Himalayas, Karakoram Range and Yarlung Zangbo River, as well as the colorful folk cultures of Tibet.

Ti Gong

Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon

Along the road are major tourist attractions such as the Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon, one of the world's deepest and longest canyons, the former site of the Guge Kingdom, Mount Qomolangma, Lake Manasarovar, and Kangrinpoche, the main summit of Mount Kailash.

G219 is China's longest national highway, stretching 10,065 kilometers. It runs north from Kanas in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to Dongxing City in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Ti Gong

Nyingchi

Tourist routes along G219

Route 1 (1,850km): Lhasa (拉萨) - Nagarze County (浪卡子县) - Gyangzê County (江孜县) - G219 - Kangmar County (康马县) - Gamba County (岗巴县) - Dinggyê County (定结县) - Tingri County (定日县) - Mount Qomolangma (珠穆朗玛峰) - Lhazê County (拉孜县) - Shigatse (日喀则) - Lhasa (拉萨)

Route 2 (2,200km): Lhasa (拉萨) - Nagarze County (浪卡子县) - G219 - Lhozhag County (洛扎县) - Kangmar County (康马县) - Gamba County (岗巴县) - Dinggyê County (定结县) - Tingri County (定日县) - Gyirong County (吉隆县) - Saga County (萨嘎县) - Zhongba County (仲巴县) - Gar County (噶尔县)

Ti Gong

Tibetan souvenir

