China to remove COVID-19 test requirements for int'l arrivals

China's customs authorities on Tuesday announced the removal of COVID-19 nucleic acid or antigen test requirements for all inbound international travelers.

China's customs authorities on Tuesday announced the removal of COVID-19 nucleic acid or antigen test requirements for all inbound international travelers.

Starting from August 30, travelers to China will no longer need to report the results of their nucleic acid or antigen tests taken within 48 hours when making health declaration to China's customs, according to a statement from the General Administration of Customs.