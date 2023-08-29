﻿
News / Nation

Allowance offered for first-time newlyweds in Changshan County

Newlyweds in Changshan County in the city of Quzhou, Zhejiang Province, may be eligible for 1,000 yuan if the marriage is the first for both bride and groom.
Newlywed couples in Changshan County in the city of Quzhou, Zhejiang Province, could be eligible for a 1,000 yuan (US$137) allowance if it is the first marriage for both, as authorities strive to tackle low marriage and birth rates, according to an announcement on the official WeChat account of the local government.

The allowance is available for couples who are both registering their first marriage and the bride must be no older than 25. At least one of the partners must also hold permanent residency in Changshan County. An application for the incentive must be submitted within 30 days of the day of marriage registration.

The county also issued a measure to support families who have used assisted reproductive procedures. Families that have achieved conception through human-assisted reproductive procedures will be reimbursed for 50 percent of the self-funded portion, up to a maximum limit of 30,000 yuan per household.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Follow Us

