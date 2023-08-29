China to enhance precaution, relief against floods, drought and typhoons

The current round of rainfall will impact northeast, southeast and southwest China, while the drought will continue in the northwest, according to the conference.

The office of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management held a video conference Monday to discuss the work against floods, drought and typhoons.

Typhoon Saola is approaching coastal Fujian and Guangdong provinces in south China, and Typhoon Haikui is expected to affect China.

The conference urged southern coastal regions to monitor these typhoons closely and carry out evacuations as needed, and the northwest regions should fight against drought and ensure drinking water security for residents.

The conference was joined by the China Meteorological Administration, the Ministry of Water Resources and the Ministry of Natural Resources.