News / Nation

Chinese premier meets U.S. commerce secretary, calling for enhanced cooperation

  20:41 UTC+8, 2023-08-29       0
Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with visiting U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Tuesday in Beijing, calling on both sides to enhance mutually-beneficial cooperation.
Li said the economic and trade relations between China and the United States are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature. Politicizing economic and trade issues and overstretching the concept of security will not only seriously affect bilateral relations and mutual trust, but also undermine the interests of enterprises and people of the two countries, and will have a disastrous impact on the global economy.

Noting that China is the largest developing country and the United States is the largest developed country, Li said the two sides should strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, reduce friction and confrontation, and jointly promote world economic recovery and cope with global challenges.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
