Long-distance coach conductor sacked for denying veteran's discounted ticket

A veteran was denied his right to a discounted ticket by a long-distance coach conductor in Inner Mongolia. The incident sparked outrage and led to the conductor being sacked.

A long-distance coach conductor in Hinggan League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has been sacked for denying a discount to a veteran despite his possessing a valid service-disabled solider certificate.

The incident, which occurred last Friday, drew widespread outrage after a video of the conductor denying the veteran's discounted ticket was posted on Douyin.

According to Chinese laws, active and disabled military personnel, as well as those discharged from active service, have priority in purchasing domestic train, ship, long-distance bus, and civil aircraft tickets.

They can enjoy discounts by presenting credentials or disabled certificates. Disabled military personnel are entitled to a half-off discount.

According to preliminary investigations conducted by local transportation bureaus, the veteran, surnamed Chen, boarded the coach bound for Baicheng, Jilin Province. After he presented his service-disabled soldier certificate to the conductor, surnamed He, she asked him to pay for a full-price ticket with an unfriendly attitude.

Chen later lodged a complaint by calling the city's hotline 12328 and uploaded the video to Douyin.

The Hinggan League Transportation Bureau has suspended the coach's operation for seven days, fined the coach's owner and deducted points from the coach's and driver's qualification certificates. Conductor He has been sacked and ordered to apologize to Chen.