Senior legislator stresses effective implementation of new law on barrier-free environment

Xinhua
  21:41 UTC+8, 2023-09-04       0
A senior Chinese legislator on Monday stressed the effective implementation of the country's law on building a barrier-free living environment, which took effect on September 1.
The new law will contribute to the protection of rights and interests of the disabled and the elderly and ensure that the living environment becomes more accessible, said Zhang Qingwei, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, at a meeting held in Beijing.

Zhang called for more efforts to raise public awareness of the law, create an accessible environment in accordance with the law and improve supplementary regulations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
